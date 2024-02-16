Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,649,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,407,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 2.95% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 672,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 728,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,864. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

