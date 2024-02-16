Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,515,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,373,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,023. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2968 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

