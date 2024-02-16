Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,797,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,002,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.96% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,143,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 676,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,361. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

