Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $340.79 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,533,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,785,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. 565,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,807. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.