Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,522,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,950,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $51.40. 2,367,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

