Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 179,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,184,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,969. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

