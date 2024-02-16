Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 34.580-35.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8 billion-$8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 billion. Equinix also updated its FY24 guidance to $34.58-35.31 EPS.

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

EQIX stock traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $867.63. 250,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $814.95 and its 200-day moving average is $779.50. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $881.80.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 165.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $848.17.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,784 shares of company stock worth $16,800,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

