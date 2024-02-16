Erica Schultz Sells 63,729 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $1,704,750.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $1,058,000.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00.
Confluent stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.69.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
