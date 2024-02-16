Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Up 4.6%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 45,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 262,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Ero Copper Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ero Copper by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,677,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

