Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Raised to $58.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Essent Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

