Ethereum Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $339.51 billion and approximately $19.78 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,825.37 or 0.05393361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00077378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00025454 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,165,596 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

