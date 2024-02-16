EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $1,337,655.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EverQuote Stock Down 0.4 %

EVER stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $527.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EverQuote by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

