Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 914,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Expro Group Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,874.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPRO. Barclays decreased their price target on Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expro Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Expro Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Expro Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

