Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,187.20.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

FICO stock opened at $1,302.80 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $650.00 and a 1-year high of $1,336.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,206.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,019.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,101 shares of company stock worth $16,104,234. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

