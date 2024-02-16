Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.060-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.0 million-$590.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.2 million. Fastly also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. 6,262,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Fastly has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Citigroup raised Fastly from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $129,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,002.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $129,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,474 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fastly by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

