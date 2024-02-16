Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.43. 513,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,088,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $739.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.