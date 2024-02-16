Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIHL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fidelis Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

NYSE:FIHL opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 58.12%. The company had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

