Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Fidus Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 83.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Shares of FDUS opened at $19.83 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

