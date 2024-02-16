Fiera Capital Corp Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,350 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after acquiring an additional 726,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA opened at $144.05 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average of $130.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

