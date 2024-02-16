Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,200 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BWMN. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,906 shares in the company, valued at $32,574,334.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,377,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,574,334.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,270 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BWMN opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.13 million, a P/E ratio of 372.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

