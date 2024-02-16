Fiera Capital Corp Sells 15,253 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,253 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,956,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,956,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,280. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

GDYN opened at $14.09 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

