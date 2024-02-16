Financial Contrast: Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) & Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Free Report) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$1.42 million N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $527.95 million 0.07 $37.84 million $0.13 1.31

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -50.06% -23.91% Mountain Province Diamonds 8.13% 8.78% 4.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Lithium and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lithium has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lithium and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Lithium on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada. It also holds interests in the San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada; North Big Smoky property located in Nye, Nevada; and the Yeehaw Titanium (Ti)/Rare Earth Element (REE) exploration prospect covering 5,438 acres located in the acres located in the Monashee Mountains in the Trail Creek Mining Division in South Central British Columbia. In addition, the company holds interest in BC Sugar Property covering 2,947 acres located in the Okanagan Highlands to the east of Vernon British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

