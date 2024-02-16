Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 6,182 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $96.68. The company had a trading volume of 44,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,551. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

