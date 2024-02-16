First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NYSE FAF opened at $60.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

