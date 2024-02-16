Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Flex has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

