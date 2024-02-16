Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after acquiring an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,530,000 after acquiring an additional 300,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,537,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,327,000 after buying an additional 298,386 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

