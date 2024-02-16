Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.55

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 1012996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Fluor
Fluor Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,473 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fluor by 4,399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 1,236.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 453.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after buying an additional 1,502,349 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after buying an additional 1,173,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Featured Stories
