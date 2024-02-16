Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.55

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 1012996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Fluor Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,473 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fluor by 4,399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 1,236.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 453.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after buying an additional 1,502,349 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after buying an additional 1,173,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile



Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

