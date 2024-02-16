Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Up 22.0% in January

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $752,000.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

