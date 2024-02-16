Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $75.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,316 shares of company stock worth $11,627,332 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 61,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,881,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 358,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.