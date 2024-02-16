Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.90

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.90 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.10 ($0.73), with a volume of 289187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.73).

The firm has a market capitalization of £178.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88.

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 27,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £12,313.80 ($15,551.65). 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

