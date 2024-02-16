Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 9,020,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,127.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,402 over the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Freshworks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $20.71 on Friday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

