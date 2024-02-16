Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FYBR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.09. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Communications Parent
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.