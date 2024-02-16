Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $2,157,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,814,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,603,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.09. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

