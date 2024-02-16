FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
FRPH opened at $61.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $582.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71 and a beta of 0.57. FRP has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61.
In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $31,127.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $92,353.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,724 shares of company stock worth $102,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
