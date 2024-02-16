Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 1.3 %

FTEK stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 million, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

