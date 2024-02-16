FY2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Increased by Analyst

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $9.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.26. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.23 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $188.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $122.24 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $872,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

