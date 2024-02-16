FY2024 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Lowered by National Bank Financial

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. CAE had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAE. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.36.

TSE CAE opened at C$26.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.60. CAE has a 12-month low of C$24.75 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.90.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

