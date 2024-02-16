FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dye & Durham Limited Lowered by Analyst (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dye & Durham in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DND. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Dye & Durham Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of TSE DND opened at C$13.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72. The company has a market cap of C$883.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.12. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$7.46 and a 12 month high of C$21.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.18.
Insider Activity
In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$378,750.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,139,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,800 in the last ninety days. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.82%.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
