FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dye & Durham Limited Lowered by Analyst (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dye & Durham in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DND. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$13.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72. The company has a market cap of C$883.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.12. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$7.46 and a 12 month high of C$21.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.18.

Insider Activity

In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$378,750.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,139,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,800 in the last ninety days. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.82%.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.