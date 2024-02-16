FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Lowered by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

