FY2024 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Reduced by Analyst

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Keyera in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.15.

KEY stock opened at C$32.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.47. The stock has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.98 and a 1 year high of C$34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

