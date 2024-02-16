FY2025 EPS Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
