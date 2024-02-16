Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $128.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $124.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.55.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $120.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.72. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Generac by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,175,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

