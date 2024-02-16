General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $50.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Up 1.6 %

GM opened at $39.00 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.