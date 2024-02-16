Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Genuine Parts updated its FY24 guidance to $9.70 to $9.90 EPS.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.44. The stock had a trading volume of 165,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,226,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,859,000 after purchasing an additional 101,832 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 645,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,401,000 after purchasing an additional 232,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

