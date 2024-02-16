Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 5.3%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 38,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 237,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.
GETY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.18.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
In related news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 32,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $163,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 32,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $163,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $400,327.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,299 shares of company stock worth $1,041,086 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,554,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,012,000. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,952,000. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Images by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,980,000 after acquiring an additional 234,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Images by 596.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
