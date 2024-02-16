Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. Globant also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.53 EPS.

Globant Trading Down 4.3 %

GLOB traded down $10.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,601. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.91.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Globant

Institutional Trading of Globant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.