Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,486 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Gogo worth $19,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,850,000. SCP Investment LP grew its position in Gogo by 40.3% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 905,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Gogo by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.12. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

