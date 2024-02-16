Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GFI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,262,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,617,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,883 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.