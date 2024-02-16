Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GFI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gold Fields Stock Performance
GFI stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Fields
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.