Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

AJX opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $39,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

