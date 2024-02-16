Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.555 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$41.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$34.06 and a 52-week high of C$45.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great-West Lifeco

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$1,238,400.00. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total transaction of C$3,689,456.40. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$1,238,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,596. Insiders own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

