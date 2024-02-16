Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Head to Head Comparison

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.9% of loanDepot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -257.70% N/A -47.22% loanDepot -17.51% -28.80% -3.82%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greenidge Generation and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 396.28%. loanDepot has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.58%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than loanDepot.

Risk and Volatility

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and loanDepot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $66.76 million 0.44 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.11 loanDepot $718.16 million 1.17 -$273.02 million ($0.93) -2.82

Greenidge Generation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

loanDepot beats Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

